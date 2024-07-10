Prashanth Neel’s action-packed spectacle, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, has roared into Japanese theatres, securing the third-highest opening weekend ever for an Indian film in the Land of the Rising Sun. The Prabhas-led film, which premiered in December 2023 to critical acclaim across other territories, arrived in Japan on July 5, 2024. Despite the long wait, Japanese audiences eagerly embraced the high-octane action and captivating story, propelling Salaar to a remarkable debut. Keep reading to know more!

Early box office figures paint a rosy picture for Salaar. Grossing a staggering ¥18.2 million (approximately Rs. 95 lakh) across nearly 200 theatres in its opening weekend, the film surpasses Pathaan to claim the coveted third spot for an Indian title. The Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone-starrer had grossed ¥14.69M. now sitting on #4 spot, while Aamir Khan’s Dangal at #5 spot with ¥12.4M. This impressive feat highlights the growing appetite for Indian cinema in Japan.

Previously, SS Rajamouli’s epic RRR, starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, held the record with a phenomenal ¥44.35 million opening in 2022. Prabhas himself secured the second spot with his earlier film Saaho, which garnered ¥23 million.

Salaar has further solidified its position in the Japanese market, with its total gross climbing to ¥23 million after raking in another ¥5 million on Monday and Tuesday.

Interestingly, Salaar is Prabhas’s fifth release in Japan after Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali: The Conclusion, Saaho, and Radhe Shyam. Meanwhile, this is Prashanth Neel’s third outing after KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2.

Produced by Hombale Films, Salaar: Ceasefire garnered critical acclaim and impressive box office numbers upon its global release in December 2023. The film amassed a staggering 618 crores at the worldwide box office, cementing its place as one of the year’s top-grossing Indian films and Prabhas’ third-highest grosser at the time.

Salaar’s success in Japan is a testament to the film’s universal appeal and the burgeoning market potential for Indian cinema in this key Asian territory. With its strong opening and continued positive reception, Salaar paves the way for even greater Indian cinematic ventures in Japan, a market ripe for exploration and future box office triumphs.

Must Read: Indian 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (Early Reports): Initial Signs Point Towards A Thunderous Opening For Kamal Haasan-Starrer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News