Salaar Box Office Day 13 (Early Trends): The End Has Begun For Prabhas' Starrer & It Might Be Anticlimactic!

The end of Salaar began yesterday, and similar was the fate with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki. The drops from hereon shouldn’t surprise anyone as its steam at the box office started to fizzle out the day makers decided to clash with a biggie, sacrificing the number of screens.

The clash was initiated very well and was supported well by the festive season it enjoyed. Now, apart from Mahesh Babu‘s Guntur Kaaram & HanuMan, there aren’t any notable releases till Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone’s Fighter will land on 25th January 2024.

Last year, on the same day, i.e., 25th January 2023, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan broke all the box office records, gifting Shah Rukh Khan the ‘King-sized’ comeback. Back to the topic, Salaar has dropped further on its day 13th, and no, any scope of returning from here looks too impossible to achieve.

As per early trends coming in, Prabhas’ Salaar has collected in the range of 5-6 crores (net, all languages). If you bifurcate language-wise, Hindi must’ve earned in the ballpark of 3 crores from the total lot.

This will take the movie’s grand total to 373-374 crores at the worldwide box office & in Hindi, it stands at 132 crores. It’s just a matter of days before it crosses Adipurush’s 136 crores.

First Non-Baahubali film of Prabhas to achieve this record!

We also recently reported how Salaar emerged as the first non-Baahubali film of Prabhas to hit the 500 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. In the lifetime run, it’ll end up being the actor’s 3rd highest-grossing film as surpassing Baahubali: The Beginning (650 crores gross) looks difficult.

More about Salaar

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Shruti Haasan, Easwari Rao, Bobby Simha, and others in crucial roles. The next film, titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, will reportedly go on floors later this year.

