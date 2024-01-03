After a week and a half of a theatrical run during the festive/holiday season, Salaar (Hindi) expectedly slowed down on Tuesday. With patrons getting back to work/college, the footfalls were bound to come down in a big way. As it is, the film is primarily for the masses and that too the gentry, and hence one couldn’t have expected the womenfolk to have thronged theatres during the afternoon shows.

The film brought in 4 crores more and this in fact is the best score that it could have gathered given the circumstances. It’s all about getting as much as it can during these weekdays because it would be primarily the resurgence over the coming weekend that would be the key.

Not that the collections would be huge all over again but then it doesn’t have any issue around the capacity or the screens or the shows and hence it all boils down to the segment of audiences which is interested and hasn’t watched the film so far.

The Prabhas starrer has now collected 129 crores at the box office and it would be looking at coming as close to 135 crores mark as possible before it steps into the third week.

The actor’s Adipurush (Hindi) had scored 136 crores in its lifetime and Salaar (Hindi) should surpass this score in the coming weekend.

