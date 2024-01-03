Dunki has entered the 200 Crore Club. It has managed to do that on its 13th day in theatres. The film was expected to drop on Tuesday, with 4.16 crores more coming in. If one compares this with Monday’s collections of 10.85 crore, then it’s, of course, a big drop of more than 50%.

However, even if one compares this with Friday’s numbers of 7 crore, then also the drop is notable. That said, it’s all on the expected lines since the film is coming off a 12 day long holiday period.

There were several holidays, weekends, and partial holidays in between, and during this duration, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has done its maximum business anyway. It’s all about bringing in as much as it can in days to come, and the target would be to come really close to the 210 crore mark before the third week begins.

So far, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed social drama has netted 203.08 crores, and in the process, it has gone past the lifetime collections of 3 Idiots (202 crores). Of course, that film was released many years ago, so in today’s value, its number would be much higher. Eventually, the film will settle down as the filmmaker’s third highest-grosser after Sanju and PK.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

