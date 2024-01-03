Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki is a successful affair at the box office. The film is made on a low budget of 120 crores, which has turned out to be a massive benefit. The collections have remained stable on day 14, although on the lower side. Scroll below for early estimates.

Fortunately, Dunki has managed to hit the hat trick of success for Shah Rukh Khan in 2023. Previously, Pathaan and Jawan were major blockbusters. The box office verdicts proved SRK is here to stay and gave the superstar much-needed confidence after the Zero debacle. The latest Rajkumar Hirani directorial was expected to be a major box office hit, but its genre kind of restricted it.

Dunki Early Estimates Day 14

With Tuesday collections, Shah Rukh Khan delivered his fifth film in the 200 crore club. The collections stood at 203.08 crores. There are two other options on the theatre screens – Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Prabhas’ Salaar. But all three films are comfortably co-existing and have created a niche for themselves. There is an opportunity to add massive moolah, but Dunki is unfortunately missing that boost.

As per the latest trends flowing in, Dunki has added collections in the range of 3-3.60 crores on day 14. The collection is stable, a little on the lower end when compared to yesterday’s earnings of 4.50 crores. But there wasn’t much expectation, given it was a regular working day. It would be safe to say that Shah Rukh Khan‘s film is at least not facing the mid-week blues yet!

Dunki beats Happy New Year

The total collections as per estimates, will now land somewhere between 206.08-206.68 crores. And with that, Shah Rukh Khan has added another feather to his hat. He has surpassed the lifetime collections of his own, Happy New Year (2014).

Happy New Year made a total box office collection of 205 crores in its lifetime. So that’s a milestone that is certainly unlocking with Wednesday collections!

About Dunki

Dunki is based on the illegal immigration technique of Donkey Flights. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Vicky Kaushal is seen in a cameo appearance.

The dramedy hit the theatre screens on December 21, 2023. It faced a box office clash with Salaar, which was released on December 22, 2023.

