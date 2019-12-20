Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan Dominates Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, Housefull 4 & Prabhas’ Saaho In Profits!

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday-Bhumi Pednekar’s comedy film has worked wonders at the ticket windows. The ever-rising popularity of the leading stars, smart economics of the movie and the light-hearted genre have helped it to emerge as one of the highly profitable outings of 2019.

Speaking about Koimoi Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019, Pati Patni Aur Woh has climbed three spots up to grab a 12th position on the list. As of now, the movie holds a profit of 118.85% owing to the ROI (Return On Investment) of 41.60 crores against the making cost of 35 crores and the total collection of 76.60 crores, at the end of two weeks theatrical run.

Meanwhile, it has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Kesari (104%), Housefull 4 (106%) and Prabhas’ Saaho (112.85%)

Check out the complete profitable list below:

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

With Mardaani 2 working amongst its target audience and Dabangg 3 arriving in cinemas, Pati Patni Aur Woh will find it hard to beat Chhichhore’s 142.51% in the list.

Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name.

Meanwhile, in a horde of promotions, Kartik Aaryan fulfilled Deepika Padukone’s request of teaching her the hook step of the former’s song Dheeme dheeme from the “Pati Patni Aur Woh“.

The two were spotted shaking leg with each other on the song outside Mumbai airport.

Deepika was seen wearing a red jacket while Kartik looked uber cool in a purple jacket.

After the dance session, Deepika went inside the airport to catch a flight and Kartik headed back to his car.

