Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another completes two weeks at the cinemas and is on track to hit the $150 million worldwide. Due to its hefty production cost, it still needs to pick up the pace to be a box office success. The action thriller is closing in on this year’s top 20 grossers. It is already among the top 25 highest-grossing films of the year. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film was written, directed, and produced by Paul Thomas Anderson. It features an ensemble cast led by Leo, including Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. This movie is also a strong Oscar contender, as it received critical acclaim. It recently surpassed the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina at the worldwide box office and is on track to beat a popular rom-com sequel. But before that, we will closely examine the film’s box office collections.

One Battle After Another at the worldwide box office

One Battle After Another had been ruling at #1 in the domestic rankings for days, but lost that spot in its third weekend due to new releases—Tron: Ares and Roofman. Leonardo DiCaprio’s film collected $6.8 million on its third three-day weekend domestically. It lost 507 screens in North America and dropped by 38.2% from its second weekend; with that, the thriller movie crossed the $50 million milestone. The domestic total of the movie after three weekends is $54.6 million.

Internationally, the film is now chasing the $100 million milestone and currently stands at $83.5 million cume, as per Box Office Mojo. The worldwide collection of the Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer action flick is $138.12 million and shall hit the $150 million mark in the following days.

Less than $3 million away from surpassing Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy!

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is a 2025 romantic comedy directed by Michael Morris and the sequel to Bridget Jones’s Baby. It is the fourth installment in the Bridget Jones film franchise. Renee Zellweger and Emma Thompson reprised their roles from the previous movies alongside Colin Firth and Hugh Grant. It is the #23 highest-grossing film of the year, and Leo’s action thriller is less than $3 million away from beating Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy.

DiCaprio’s movie is on track to enter the 2025 top 20 grossers, and to do that, it will have to overtake Freakier Friday. The Freaky Friday sequel collected $153.01 million worldwide. According to reports, One Battle After Another was made on a production cost of $130-$140 million. It is not a huge milestone for the movie. Still, Bridget Jones is a popular rom-com film series, and beating Mad About the Boy, another competitor, signals momentum, which studios often use in marketing.

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is available on Peacock. Meanwhile, One Battle After Another was released in the theaters on September 26.

Box Office Summary of One Battle After Another

North America – $54.6 million

million International – $83.5 million

million Worldwide – $138.1 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Conjuring: Last Rites Worldwide Box Office: Inches Away From Beating This Steven Spielberg-Helmed Indiana Jones Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News