KGF Box Office (Hindi): Not 1 Or 2 But This Yash Starrer BEATS 6 Films In This List!

KGF Box Office (Hindi): The Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 hit the theatres on December 21, 2018 along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and surprisingly, clicked well with the audiences. As soon SRK’s Zero saw a fall, KGF started gaining momentum at the box office.

Speaking about the numbers, the film has collected a total of 37.20 crores (Hindi) at the box office. Despite the Simmba fever, KGF has maintained its stability and how!

With this number, it has managed to surpass few films in the list of most profitable films of 2018. Made on a budget (Hindi belt) of 16 crores (P&A included), the return on investment now stands at a total of 21.20 crores. Now, the return on investment is 132.5%. With this, KGF has surpassed PadMan (113.37%), Sui Dhaaga (113.56%), Parmanu (117.86%), Satyameva Jayate (120.62%), Veere Di Wedding (129.22%) and Hichki (130.85%). The film now stands at the 10th position in the list.

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

The film marks Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment’s first Kannada venture and the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project as such.

The film traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region.

Depicting the Gold Fields from the late 70s, the period drama is being made in two parts.

