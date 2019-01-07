Simmba Box Office: Climbs Up HIGH In The List Of Most Profitable Movies Of 2018

Simmba Box Office: Ranveer Singh, after delivering 2 super-hits in Padmaavat and Simmba this year, this lad has achieved records that many stalwarts failed to. He became second to Salman Khan to have a 300 crore film and a 200 crore film in a single year. Yes, the movie has not crossed the 200 crore mark but it’s just a matter of time now.

The movie till now has collected 190.64 crores at the Indian box office and because of its controlled budget; it’s just been adding more percentages to its Return on Investment. Rohit Shetty has managed to pull off all the lavishly looking stunts and ‘desi’ locales within the budget of 80 crores. If we calculate as per our formula the Return on the Investment of the movie stands at 110.64 crores.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

If we go by the ROI the movie stands at the 138.30% crossing Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (117.86 %), Satyameva Jayate (120.62%), Veere Di Wedding (129.22%), Hichki (130.85%) and KGF – Chapter 1 Hindi (132.50 Crores). Not one movie but it has crossed 5 movies to attain the 9th position in the list.

The content-king movies such as Stree, Badhaai Ho & Raazi comprise 3 places out of top 5 in the list. Next target for the movie is to cross Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 (Hindi) which stands at 150% in the list.

Ranveer credits the success of Simmba to Shetty’s vision.

“I want to thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and making me his hero. Rohit’s vision propelled by the collective effort of his entire team has been the sole reason behind ‘Simmba’ hitting the bullseye. It has been an absolute honour to work with him and his stellar team. Their large-hearted mentoring and exemplary work ethic has spurred tremendous growth in me as a performer.

