Shah Rukh Khan Is A Global Star & This Video By His African Fans Is A Proof Of It!

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is synonymous as the biggest movie star in the world. The actor has his fan following reaching different outskirts around the world. Even though his previous releases failed to make a mark at the box office, it seems that there’s hardly any impact on the love he receives from the fans.

Recently, the video went viral across the YouTube channel, in which three African boys are crooning Shah Rukh’s evergreen Kal Ho Naa Ho song. Being African, the way guys imitated the Hindi accent is truly commendable.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has said that people of Mumbai need to make a magical Mumbai for themselves.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was addressing the media at the ‘Mumbai 2.0’ event here on Saturday. It was organized by the Government of Maharashtra along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Talking about the people of Mumbai, Shah Rukh lauded the resilience and patience of the city of Mumbai and it’s people.

“I think more than patience, people of Mumbai have resilience in their personality. Most of the times, we have seen that whether it’s raining, traffic jams or another kind of wrongdoings but Mumbai has always been resilient, has come forth, stood forth and fought everything of with love and kindness plus with a lot of guts,” he said.

“I think the other thing that we should add to Mumbaikars is to add the magical part of Mumbaikar. Our Mumbai is resilient and beautiful but we need to make a magical Mumbai,” he added.

