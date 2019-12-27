Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: The year of 2019 has turned out to be a fabulous one for Hollywood movies in India as they brought in commendable numbers at the ticket windows. Jumanji: The Next Level too, has continued the trend by chugging out some good numbers at the end of its 2 week theatrical run.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and others in key roles, Jumanji: The Next Level has accumulated a collection of approx. 44 crores in two weeks. In the course, the action-adventure flick had recently surpassed The Nun’s 42 crores in Koimoi’s All-Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India list.

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: Dwayne Johnson's Entertainer Closes 2nd Week On A Decent Note!
Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Endgame365.50 crores
2. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. The Lion King150.09 crores
5. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
6. Jurassic World101.00 crores
7. Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
8. Spider-Man: Far From Home85.70 crores
9. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
10. Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
13. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw68.75 crores
14. Joker64.00 crores*
15. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
16. Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
17. Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
18. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
19. Aquaman55.00 crores
20. Deadpool 254.00 crores
21. The Avengers53.00 crores
22. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
23. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
24. Iron Man 350.50 crores
25. Aladdin50.00 crores
26. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
27. Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
28. Frozen 244.00 crores
29. Jumanji: The Next Level44.00 crores*
30. The Nun42.00 crores
31. Incredibles 240.25 crores
32. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
33. Black Panther38.00 crores
34. Justice League35.00 crores
35. The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
36. Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
37. Skyfall30.00 crores

With Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz released today and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 retaining considerable chunk of screens, the road to the 50 crores have become really tough for the movie.

Meanhwile, Jumanji actor Jack Black recently confessed that he feels he gets down on himself quite often, about what people think about him, and said he could do with some inner calm.

Asked about one weakness he would like to do away, Black told IANS: “It probably would be just like getting too down on myself about what people think about me. I could use a little more inner calm sometimes.”

Having entered Hollywood back in 1984, Black has made a place for himself with projects like “School Of Rock”, the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, “Shallow Hal”, “King Kong”, “The Holiday”, “Tropic Thunder” and “Gulliver’s Travels”.

