Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s Entertainer Closes 2nd Week On A Decent Note!

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office: The year of 2019 has turned out to be a fabulous one for Hollywood movies in India as they brought in commendable numbers at the ticket windows. Jumanji: The Next Level too, has continued the trend by chugging out some good numbers at the end of its 2 week theatrical run.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas and others in key roles, Jumanji: The Next Level has accumulated a collection of approx. 44 crores in two weeks. In the course, the action-adventure flick had recently surpassed The Nun’s 42 crores in Koimoi’s All-Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India list.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

With Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz released today and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 retaining considerable chunk of screens, the road to the 50 crores have become really tough for the movie.

Meanhwile, Jumanji actor Jack Black recently confessed that he feels he gets down on himself quite often, about what people think about him, and said he could do with some inner calm.

Asked about one weakness he would like to do away, Black told IANS: “It probably would be just like getting too down on myself about what people think about me. I could use a little more inner calm sometimes.”

Having entered Hollywood back in 1984, Black has made a place for himself with projects like “School Of Rock”, the “Kung Fu Panda” franchise, “Shallow Hal”, “King Kong”, “The Holiday”, “Tropic Thunder” and “Gulliver’s Travels”.

