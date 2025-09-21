Freakier Friday is inching toward a remarkable milestone as its box office run nears the finish line. The Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis comedy sequel is now only a step away from crossing the $150 million mark. The film has already secured its place not only as a profitable venture but also as the highest grossing live action comedy of the year.

Freakier Friday’s Friday Collections Push the Film Near the Target

The film is still showing in more than 1,800 theatres, and on Friday it collected $295,000. While the number may not look strong on paper, it marked a 160% increase compared to the previous day, enough to push it closer to its target, per Box Office Mojo.

Freakier Friday Box Office Summary

North America – $92m

International – $57m

Total – $149.1m

The performance looks even stronger when compared to Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Roses, which is struggling to break even. Both titles are bringing in under $500,000 a day, but the difference is that Freakier Friday already turned profitable weeks ago. Its theatre count is also holding up far better, which gives it extra staying power.

Freakier Friday Beats John Wick Film in Domestic Numbers

Domestically, the movie has earned more than $92 million, putting it ahead of several notable titles. It has already overtaken Jamie Lee Curtis’ Halloween Kills, as well as The Karate Kid and The Imitation Game. Recently, it moved past Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 2 in domestic earnings. Although John Wick’s total box office ($174.3m) is still far ahead, the fact that Freakier Friday has matched or surpassed such high-profile releases at home shows its surprising strength.

With the weekend underway and a significant number of screens still in play, Freakier Friday has the chance to add a few more titles to the list it has already outpaced. The film’s theatrical run is nearing its close, but it has already carved out a place as one of the most successful comedy sequels in recent memory.

