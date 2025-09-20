Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is finding a decent spot at the box office. The film, directed by Simon Curtis, carries forward the story as the third and last chapter of the Downton Abbey franchise. The series over time has developed a loyal fan base across the world, and now those very audiences are showing up in theatres to give the finale a respectable boost.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office: Domestic Earnings Cross $25 Million

The movie has already moved toward the $50 million mark globally, combining both North American and international numbers. Playing in more than 3,000 theatres across North America, it has earned over $25 million domestically, while international numbers stand at about $16 million, per Box Office Mojo. Since its release, the film has managed to cross the $1 million mark daily in North America.

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Box Office Summary

North America – $25.3m

International – $16.2m

Total – $41.5m

A look back at the cast’s favorite fan moments. Don’t miss Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, only in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/2rLDniCNcc — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) September 19, 2025

Critics, however, have responded very positively. The film enjoys a 92 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, which shows the finale is connecting well with reviewers even as it battles for bigger numbers overseas. Audience loyalty combined with such reviews is helping the film sustain its run.

International Numbers Need a Boost

The opening weekend added over $18 million across three days, setting a firm base for its run. While repeating that number in the following weekends may be out of reach, even half of it would allow the film to comfortably cross $50 million worldwide. For now, its biggest challenge lies in matching the numbers of its predecessors. Downton Abbey: A New Era ended with $92.6 million globally, and the very first installment had reached an impressive $194.6 million. Reaching those heights appears unlikely this time, and the current performance suggests that international earnings will need to rise significantly if the film hopes to get anywhere close to the $100 million mark. North American collections alone will not be enough to push it there.

Downton Abbey Surpasses The Roses

Despite those hurdles, the final chapter has managed to overtake some recently-released titles of this year. A few days ago, it moved past Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody 2 ($39.3m) and now, it overtook Benedict Cumberbatch’s The Roses ($41.5m), which has been struggling to make an impact despite the actor’s strong presence. The Grand Finale is also on track to outpace some bigger productions before the weekend closes. Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 ended with $46 million worldwide, and Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar-nominated A Complete Unknown reached $46.4 million. If Downton Abbey continues its steady run, it will pass both of those totals in the coming days.

The film may not break franchise records, but it has proved that the series still holds firm ground at the box office.

