We’re just a day away from the end of 2025, and all films that were scheduled to release this year have witnessed their arrival. As far as Day 1 collections are concerned, the year was good for Tollywood, as four films managed to be among the top 10 biggest openers at the Indian box office. In fact, the list is topped by Pawan Kalyan’s action thriller, OG. After Tollywood, Bollywood left its impact on the list. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Speaking industry-wise, Tollywood has four films among the top 10 biggest openers of 2025 at the Indian box office: OG, Game Changer, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and Akhanda 2. Bollywood has three films: War 2, Chhaava, and Sikandar. Surprisingly, Dhurandhar failed to join the list despite scoring 28.6 crores. Kollywood has two films: Coolie and Good Bad Ugly. Sandalwood has one film: Kantara Chapter 1.

OG tops the list; Coolie secures 2nd place

OG holds the first spot. Despite being a non-holiday release, it amassed a mind-blowing 84.75 crores (inclusive of paid previews) on day 1, thanks to Pawan Kalyan’s star power. It is followed by Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which was released on the eve of Independence Day. Backed by the strong hype of the Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj combo, it raked in 65 crores on its opening day despite a clash with War 2.

Kantara Chapter 1, Game Changer, and War 2 among the top 5 openers

Backed by the tremendous goodwill of Kantara and strong buzz, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 registered a solid start of 61.85 crores at the Indian box office. It also benefited from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday, helping it hold the fourth place among the top 10 openers of 2025 in India. Ram Charan’s Game Changer was released ahead of the Sankranti festive season and scored a solid 54 crores on its first day.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 had a clash with Coolie, but still scored 52.5 crores on day 1. It holds the fifth position on the list. All remaining films on the list opened below 50 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 biggest openers of 2025 in India (net):

OG – 84.75 crores Coolie – 65 crores Kantara Chapter 1 – 61.85 crores Game Changer – 54 crores War 2 – 52.5 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 47.5 crores Chhaava – 33.1 crores Akhanda 2 – 30.5 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Good Bad Ugly – 29.25 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Akshaye Khanna Crosses 1900 Crore Mark In A Year, Set To Join Shah Rukh Khan In A Rare Feat

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News