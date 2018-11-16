Bollywood Box Office: 1000 Crores & More – Zero, Simmba, 2.0, Kedarnath – The Storm Is Coming!

The year 2018 is the fruitful one for Bollywood, if the hits ratio is something to go by. Also, some unusual or out-of-the-box concepts have been introduced in the mainstream. And with biggies like Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, still in the kitty, we expect the fireworks at the Box office.

The last quarter and most probably the last two months, November and December, are touted as the real money spinners of 2018. Talking about the last quarter i.e. starting from October, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho have rocked the box office. Both Ayushmann Khurrana starrer accumulated about 190 crores till now. And if we consider the collections of all the releases like Baazaar, Tumbbad, LoveYatri, and Thugs Of Hindostan, the month of October and November has yielded around 388 crores. Although the mega-budget Thugs Of Hindostan failed to make a mark, it is still expected that biggies like 2.0, Zero, Kedarnath and Simmba would cover the remaining 612 crores to round up the last quarter with an accumulated business of at least 1000 crores.

2.0 is releasing on 29th November, has every potential to rake huge moolah. Down south, the movie is said to be a sure shot blockbuster and the presence of Akshay Kumar has added the pan India appeal. Also, Shankar who is known as a pioneer of vigilante films has a reputation of delivering content-driven cinema. Considering all these aspects, 2.0 should cross 200-250 crores with its Hindi version, as there is no major competition. Kedarnath which marks the debut Sara Ali Khan, could prove to be the dark horse and as far its lifetime collection is concerned, it could surprise us a big time.

Shah Rukh Khan is eager to deliver a blockbuster with Zero after several underperformers. As the trailer suggests, the movie promises to be an entertaining package with the chartbuster music and will attract the family audience in large numbers. The movie is expected to cross 250 crores at the box office, given favorable reactions from cine-goers and if the word-of-mouth is extraordinary like in case of Sanju or Badhaai Ho, the sky will be a limit for this SRK starrer.

Simmba which is releasing one week later could provide a tough competition to Zero. Considering the Rohit Shetty ’s track record and grasp over massy entertainers, this one too seems an interesting affair to watch out for. Also, there’s a huge craze amongst the fans as Ranveer Singh is portraying a cop for the first time. A sure shot box masala entertainer!

One can bet that 2.0, Zero, Kedarnath and Simmba could prove to be huge money-spinners, given the credentials involved, and hopefully end the last quarter of the year on a bang by engrossing 1000 crores+ mark.