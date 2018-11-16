Cheat India Teaser: It Will Be Illegal To Miss This Bad-Ass Avatar Of Emraan Hashmi!

Inspired by true events and facts and coming from the makers of Neerja, Tumhari Sulu and Raid, the forthcoming Cheat India is out to bare the malpractices in India’s education system. The makers have unveiled the film’s teaser today.

The teaser showcases Emraan Hashmi as Rakesh Kumar, a man who helps candidates around the country to clear their entrance examinations from various fields like Medical, Engineering & Banking sector by fraudulent means. The controversial tagline, “Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai”, clearly points towards the rampant malpractices in the country’s financially lucrative education sector.

Check out the teaser here:

Earlier, Hashmi had stated in an interview that the film was a first-of-its-kind for him, besides being topical and relevant for students and parents.

The film debuts the talented Shreya Dhanwanthary and features more than forty theatre actors cast after extensive auditioning.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Tanuj Garg and Atul Kasbekar’s Ellipsis Entertainment, and Emraan Hashmi Films, Cheat India is due for a world release on January 25, 2019.