Koffee With Karan Season 6: All Seems To Be Really Well Between Long-Lost Friends Karan Johar, Kajol & Ajay Devgn!

Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn will be joining filmmaker Karan Johar for a conversation on his popular chat show Koffee with Karan.

They will appear together in an episode of the ongoing sixth season of the show.

Karan also took to Instagram on Thursday to share photographs from the shoot.

“Koffee today with the talented husband-wife,” Karan posted with the image.

Kajol and Karan had a fallout sometime back, but they have reconciled. And Kajol gave this message through her Twitter post.

“All is well,” she posted with an image from the shoot.

His chat show is hugely popular as he gets his celebrity friends and fraternity members to open up about their lives in an up, close and personal way. The show is aired on Star World.