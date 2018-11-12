Kedarnath Trailer Launch: Here’s What Sara Ali Khan Has To Say About Her Face Off With Janhvi Kapoor For Best Debut Award

Kedarnath Trailer Launch: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is all set to impress us with her debut film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The trailer which got launched today looks magnificent and brilliant. It doesn’t looks like Sara’s debut film as she has acted like a pro! Her contemporary and Late Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor too made her debut this year with Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak which went on to collect some huge numbers at the box office.

Since both of them have made their debut in 2018, there will be comparisons made for some obvious reasons. Both the girls look beautiful and are very talented.

Today during the trailer launch event, debutante Sara was asked about Janhvi and her face off for best debut award of 2018, to which she had a very sweet reply. She simply praised Janhvi’s work in Dhadak and wished that audiences love her too equally. She said, “Not at all (smiles). I have said earlier that all of us are here to do our jobs and we are really no one to decide anything. She has done amazingly, I have seen Dhadak and I thought she is fantastic. Everyone has loved her work and I hope that people like my work too, god willing. And the rest is, whatever happens…”

Further Sushant Singh Rajput adds his pun intended reply, “There are years when two of them (actresses) have won the best debut, so that’s possible (laughs).”

Well Sushant, we hope this happens and both the girls take away the best debut award of 2018.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Kedarnath is set to screen on fires on December 7, 2018.