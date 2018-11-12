We all know what a toll Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial Thugs Of Hindostan, which released on the occasion of Diwali, has taken on the high expectations of movie critics, fans and viewers. But more than that, it has affected Aamir Khan, who is often recognized as an impactful and perfectionist actor. After his recent successful projects like PK & Dangal, do you think Thugs will affect Aamir’s brand value in the industry? Let’s analyze.

Aamir is known for doing movies which leaves a powerful impact on its viewers. From creating awareness about Dyslexia in Taare Zameen Par to sharing about the life struggles of an average student in 3 Idiots, he’s made us fall in love with the real-life story of the Dangal girls and made us revolutionize our religious beliefs through PK. After contributing to such an extent and earning that fame and respect for himself, will it be really possible to accept that Mr. Perfectionist may not be perfect anymore? Moreover, will it even be fair to judge him on the basis of one fall or to be apt, failure? We’ve put our opinion loud and clear, but we’d like to know yours!

Thugs Of Hindostan, which released last Thursday, that is, on November 8 also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif in lead roles and Lloyd Owen, Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. The movie received mixed (mostly negative) reviews from the audience but ended up being the highest opening grosser of all time making a total earning of 50 crores on Day 1. Currently, it stands at 118 crores*, and only time will tell how much it manages to garner as the lifetime collection.