Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Comedy Keeps Chugging In Profits But Will Finish Below Luka Chuppi

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana could be rightly said as King Midas of Bollywood right now as he’s been super consistent in delivering some terrific numbers with each of his socially relevant flick. Bala too has handsomely earned during its 3-week run and has made its way amongst the most profitable movies of 2019.

Speaking about the current situation, there’s no change in Bala’s position in Koimoi’s list of Bollywood’s Most Profitable Films Of 2019, but the movie is adding some healthy chunk of profits each day.

Considering the earnings of 3-week theatrical run, Bala has collected 109.88 crores in India. It has yielded a profit of 213.94% with the ROI (Return On Investment) of 74.88 crores. The movie is made at a meagre cost of 35 crores.

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Though the movie is fetching good footfalls into the theatres, the potential releases like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat to take away maximum number of screens from it, thus it could be said that this Ayushmann Khurrana starrer has a chance to reap in just the current week. Thus, there won’t be any changes in the profitable list as far as positions are concerned. Bala will finish below Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi, which holds a profit of 276.60%.

Released on November 8, Bala has become Ayushmann’s third 100 crore grosser of entire career and his second 100 crore hit this year itself after Dream Girl.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. It revolves around the issue of premature baldness.

