Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Calls Herself ‘Characterless’; Sidharth Shukla SLAPS Her

Bigg Boss 13 is on a roll, marking higher TRPs that all its previous 12 seasons. Credits to contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill whose controversies have turned out to be really beneficial for the makers. Now, the Punjabi singer has termed herself ‘characterless’ and is grabbing all the eyeballs yet again!

It all started when co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee asked Shehnaaz to list down 5 good and bad qualities about herself. Starting off, Shehnaaz answered that she doesn’t know how to filter good friends, which raked in laughters with Sidharth Shukla slapping her and hitting her with pillows.

Furthermore, Shehnaaz stated that she was ‘characterless’ leaving all the housemates including Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra in shock. They all asked her what she meant by the word, and Shehnaaz Gill ended up accepting that she has issues with vocab in English which made her make such a blunder!

Shehnaaz was also heard calling Devoleena Bhattacharjee her best friend, to which Shukla said that the minute Devoleena speaks a word against her, Gill will make her enemy too!

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla is enjoying all the attention in the house and is considered as the strongest contestant. Despite his violent behaviour, the actor has become everyone’s favourite outside the house.

In fact, ex Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh took to his social media account and left all praises for Sidharth.

“A Captain who is trying to take the entire #BB13 housemates along without being BIASED and managed to win the LUXURY BUDGET task too ! W 😂 na le ke 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#CaptainCoolShuklaJi,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he mentioned, “This Captain is not Stupid he knows how to RULE ! #CaptainCoolShuklaJi”

