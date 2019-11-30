Jacqueline Fernandez: “I Am Still Trying To Understand What It Is To Be A Bollywood Actor”

Jacqueline Fernandez has completed almost 10 years in the Bollywood industry and boy 10 years is certainly a long time! And yet, the Kick actress says she is still trying to get a hang of being a Bollywood actress.

Spilling the beans on her share of ups and downs, understanding the process of being an actor and much more, Jacqueline has revealed that she does believe in the concept of fear! Speaking about the same, Jackky has opened up to Hindustan Times saying, “Bollywood is my whole life — my time spent here, the people I have met along the way, the industry. It feels that I’ve learned what I had to in these 10 years. I have learned important things and it has taken me this much time. But, now I can say that I have started to enjoy it. These past couple of years have been so intense, and I have been figuring things out on my own — understanding what it is to be a Bollywood actor. Now I can take things in my own hands and start enjoying the process.”

After being a part of several commercial films like Housefull, Kick, Race and so many more, Jacqueline was questioned if she fears being typecast as only a masala or commercial actress. The Judwaa 2 the actress was quick to say, “I don’t believe in fear. I don’t allow it to creep in my mind. If I fear getting slotted, then I will be slotted. If I don’t fear, I won’t be.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Jacqueline was last seen in Netflix’s Drive alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Now she will be seen alongside Salman Khan in Kick 2 that is happening sometime soon with Jacqueline in a pivotal role.

