Ananya Panday On Khaali Peeli: “It’s Similar To What Alia Bhatt Did In Gully Boy”

Ananya Panday became a social media sensation way earlier than her Bollywood debut owing to her amazing fashion sense and her fandom increased even more after fans witnessed her acting chops in Karan Johar backed Student Of The Year 2. And now, the star kid has two more releases in Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khaali Peeli.

While Pati Patni Aur Woh features Ananya play the sexy other woman who has enticed a married man with her beauty, Ananya will play a conventional Mumbai tapori girl alongside Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli.

Speaking about her role in Khaali Peeli, Ananya has been quoted by TOI saying, “I play a girl from Mumbai in the film and so, I will be seen speaking in the Bambaiya language. It’s similar to what Alia (Bhatt) did in Gully Boy. I don’t know if I can be as good as Alia, but I will definitely try to match up to her.”

Meanwhile, Ananya will first be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s remake of the 1978 cult comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh with the same name. The remake features, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles and is slated for a 6th December 2019 release.

The film revolves around a married man who falls in love with his more modern office secretary. The original film featured veteran actors Sanjeev Kumar, Ranjeeta Kaur and Vidya Sinha in lead roles alongside Parveen Babi and Asrani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!