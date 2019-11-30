Ranveer Singh Claims He Has G+ Blood Group; Netizens Have Some Funny Reactions

When it comes to fashion, no one can top Ranveer Singh, not even his wife Deepika Padukone. His fashion choices are the most outrageous ones but the Takht actor still manages to impress everyone with his quirky style. Ranveer recently posted a very cool picture of his and joked about his blood group. This led to the fans dropping funny comments on her post.

Talking about the picture in question, we see Ranveer Singh don a very Bohemian type of a shirt. the shirt has zodiac sings printed all over it and Ranveer looks suave as usual in it. Ranveer captioned the image as, “Checked my blood group. It was G+”

Ranveer can be seen giving a hot pose as he pairs his shirt with a brown cowboy hat, a pair of gladiators, gold earrings and a chain.

In no time, the picture went viral. The picture got lakhs of likes and his fans dropped in comments for the star. One of the many fans was rap singer Raja Kumari. She wrote, “Ok! I see youuuu.” Takht’s director Karan Johar called it “Amazzzze.”

One of the Instagram users wrote, “Blood group is colourful like your dress.” while another wrote, “I thought it was DP+,” taking a dig at the caption. Many of the users even appreciated what Ranveer was wearing while others asked Ranveer about his moustache that he has been donning for his upcoming film ‘83.

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen as the former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. the film narrates the tale of India’s first World Cup victory in 1983. In the film, Deepika Padukone plays Kapil’s wife Romi.

Apart from this, Ranveer is also a part of Takth and will be seen in Yash Raj Film’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar as well.

