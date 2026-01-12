James Cameron‘s Avatar: Fire And Ash continues to move ahead at the Indian box office, but its pace has slowed down a bit. After a good start, the film displayed consistency in the first two weeks. Starting from the third week onwards, it began showing considerable drops, and now it is minting moolah, albeit at a much slower pace than expected. Recently, it completed the fourth weekend with a decent score, and now everyone is eagerly waiting to see whether it hits a double century or not. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 24!

How much did Avatar: Fire And Ash earn at the Indian box office in 24 days?

The Hollywood magnum opus scored just 1 crore on its fourth Friday, day 22. On day 23, it displayed a jump of 90% and earned 1.9 crores. On day 23, it jumped by 10.52% and earned 2.1 crores. Overall, it earned 5 crores during the fourth weekend, pushing the total collection at the Indian box office to 184.75 crore net. It equals 225.4 crore gross, as per Sacnilk.

Week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 109.5 crores

Week 2 – 50.7 crores

Week 3 – 19.55 crores

Day 22 – 1 crore

Day 23 – 1.9 crores

Day 24 – 2.1 crores

Total – 184.75 crores

Avatar: Fire And Ash to miss the 200 crore mark?

With 184.75 crores already in the kitty, the target of 200 crore net collection looks easy, but it’s actually not. Since the fourth Friday’s collection remained at just 1 crore, Avatar: Fire And Ash is expected to drop much below the 1 crore mark on the fourth Monday, day 25. It is likely to stay within the range of 50-60 lakh or might even drop lower. Over the entire week, the numbers will continue to drop. With such a trend, covering the remaining 15.25 crores and entering the 200 crore club looks like a tough task.

Before concluding the run, Avatar: Fire And Ash will beat The Jungle Book (188 crores) and end its run as the fifth-highest-grossing Hollywood film at the Indian box office. The next milestone of 200 crores is out of reach.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

