The 28 Years Later sequel, 28 Years Later: the Bone Temple, is not having the same success at the domestic box office as its predecessor. It has witnessed a considerable drop at the North American box office, signaling a concerning outcome for the sequel at the end of its theatrical run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is also another prominent example that no matter how strong a film’s ratings are, it is not guaranteed to be a box-office success. The sequel has not even crossed the $50 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It is headed for a box-office disaster despite a moderate budget. According to the media reports, it might just recover its reported production budget, and that is all.

The Bone Temple crashes at the domestic box office in its 2nd weekend.

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple collected just $3.6 million on its second three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It has witnessed a sharp 71.2% drop from last weekend, when it opened in theaters. It is almost thrice as low as the second weekend gross of 28 Years Later, which collected $9.8 million. The film landed at #5 in the domestic box office rankings.

What lies ahead for the film?

According to reports, The Bone Temple is tracking to collect $27 million to $32 million at the domestic box office during its theatrical run. With that, it will only beat 28 Weeks Later’s domestic haul and has a shot at ending its run as the 3rd-highest-grossing film in the franchise.

More about the film’s box office collections

The zombie movie is also having a rough run at the overseas box office. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple collected $6 million only on its second weekend, with a harsh decline of 63% from opening weekend overseas. Combining domestic and overseas grosses, the film’s worldwide collection is $46.2 million. It is tracking to earn between $65 million and $85 million in its global run. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple was released on January 16.

Box office summary

North America – $20.7 million

International – $25.3 million

Worldwide – $46.0 million

