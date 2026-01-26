India comes together to celebrate Republic Day today, on the 26th of January. The spirit of patriotism finds its loudest and most heartfelt expression through music. Over the decades, Bollywood and Indian cinema have given us songs that don’t just entertain; they ignite our pride, evoke our emotions, and remind us of the sacrifices that built this great nation.

From powerful anthems like Maatrubhumi from the upcoming film Battle of Galwan to evergreen classics that continue to resonate across generations, here’s a special playlist of patriotic songs that will truly move you.

1. Maatrubhumi – Battle Of Galwan (2026)

One of the most recent additions to India’s patriotic music landscape, Maatrubhumi stands out for its emotional depth and soul-stirring lyrics. Inspired by the powerful speeches and poetry of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the song beautifully captures the essence of love for the motherland.

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya and brought to life by the heartfelt voices of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, the track blends powerful melody with deep emotion. The stirring rendition adds gravitas to the song, making it resonate strongly with listeners.

Set against the backdrop of the heroic Battle of Galwan, the song reflects the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering spirit of Indian soldiers. Its haunting tune and meaningful lyrics make it a modern-day patriotic anthem that connects instantly with audiences.

2. Ae Watan – Raazi (2018)

A song that instantly tugs at the heartstrings, Ae Watan celebrates the quiet strength and devotion of those who serve the nation in silence. Sung with profound emotion, it beautifully portrays love for the country not as loud bravado, but as selfless commitment.

The track remains a favourite during national celebrations for its sincerity and soul.

3. Maa Tujhe Salaam – A.R. Rahman (1997)

No patriotic playlist is complete without this iconic anthem by A.R. Rahman. Maa Tujhe Salaam transcends generations, symbolising India’s diversity, resilience, and pride.

Its powerful chorus continues to echo at national events, sports victories, and Republic Day celebrations across the country.

4. Sandese Aate Hain – Border (1997)

This emotional classic offers a glimpse into the lives of soldiers stationed far from home. Through letters and memories, the song reflects longing, sacrifice, and duty, reminding civilians of the personal costs behind national security.

It remains one of the most moving patriotic tracks in Indian cinema.

5. Rang De Basanti Chola – The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

A powerful tribute to India’s freedom fighters, this song evokes revolutionary spirit and youthful courage. Its lyrics inspire pride and a sense of responsibility towards the nation, making it a favourite among students and young people during patriotic occasions.

6. Vande Mataram – Multiple Versions

From classical renditions to modern cinematic interpretations, Vande Mataram has been reimagined many times, yet its essence remains unchanged. The song symbolises devotion to Mother India and continues to unite people across regions and generations.

7. Lakshya Title Track – Lakshya (2004)

Motivational and uplifting, this track reflects determination, discipline, and the journey of finding one’s purpose while serving the nation. Its energetic rhythm and inspiring lyrics make it a popular choice during Republic Day celebrations and school functions.

Patriotic songs have always played a crucial role in shaping India’s collective memory and national pride. While timeless classics continue to hold a special place in our hearts, modern tracks like Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan are adding fresh emotion and relevance to the genre.

This Republic Day, as the tricolour flies high and the nation celebrates its constitutional spirit, these songs remind us of the courage, unity, and love that define India.

