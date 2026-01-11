Prashant Tamang, the popular singer and actor best known for winning Indian Idol Season 3, has passed away at the age of 43. He reportedly died on the morning of January 11, 2026, at a hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi. While some reports suggest that he suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence, the official cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

As we mourn the loss of this bright talent, let’s take a look at his life and career.

Personal Life

Prashant Tamang was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling. He belonged to the Gorkha community. Tamang faced personal loss early on in his life, with his father passing away when he was still young. Due to the challenging circumstances, he discontinued his studies and later joined the Kolkata Police as a constable.

Indian Idol Season 3 Journey

While serving as a police constable, Tamang never let his musical talents fade. He continued nurturing his passion by performing with the Kolkata Police orchestra, keeping his dream alive. His dedication eventually led him to audition for Indian Idol Season 3, where he quickly became one of the most loved contestants.

His talent, grounded personality, and strong public support helped him reach the finale alongside Amit Paul, making them the season’s top two finalists. In the end, Prashant Tamang was crowned the winner, reportedly receiving nearly ten times as many votes as Amit Paul.

Post Indian Idol Career

After winning Indian Idol Season 3, Tamang released his debut album, Dhanyavad, which featured both Hindi and Nepali songs. In addition to his national and international performances, he also ventured into acting, making his debut in the Nepali film Gorkha Paltan (2010).

Paatal Lok Connection

Prashant Tamang was also seen in the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s acclaimed crime thriller series Paatal Lok, led by Jaideep Ahlawat. The Indian Idol Season 3 winner played Daniel Acho, a sniper whose presence added a chilling impact to the story, making him one of the show’s most memorable antagonists.

Upcoming Film

Tamang was reportedly set to appear alongside Salman Khan in the upcoming war-action drama Battle of Galwan. The film is expected to be the late singer-actor’s final on-screen appearance. However, specific details about his role in the project have not been officially confirmed.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Were The First Choices For 2 States: Chetan Bhagat Revealed What Really Went Down With The Movie’s Casting

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News