Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Will Kartik Aaryan Be Able To Hit A Hattrick Of Superhits?

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office: Salman Khan’s highly anticipated Dabangg 3 arrived this weekend but due to not-up to-the mark pre-release buzz, mixed reviews and CAA protests, the movie failed to create an expected storm. Majorly the average word-of-mouth for the prequel turned into a blessing for the old releases as Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh and Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2, saw good footfalls coming in.

Particularly speaking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, it added another 2 crores* on its day 17 i.e. 3rd Sunday, thus taking its grand total to 81.10 crores*. With such a number, it has made an ROI (Returns On Investment) of 46.10 crores, which is equivalent to profits of 131.71% considering the cost of 35 crores. The movie is currently a hit in Koimoi’s Verdict and it needs to score over 150% to be a bonafide superhit at the box office.

Kartik Aaryan already has two back to back superhits in the form of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (352.95% profit) and Luka Chuppi (276.60% profit). To manage a hattrick, PPAW needs to add more 7 crores to its total, as at 88 crores, the movie will garner an ROI of 53 crores and 151.42% profit.

Check out the profitable list of 2019:

Now, with Salman’s Dabangg 3 acquiring a major chunk of theatres, a stiff competition from Mardaani 2, Star Wars and Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz arriving on coming Friday, it will be interesting to see if Pati Patni Aur Woh manages to garner the aforementioned number to its total.

What do you think, will Kartik Aaryan be able to score a hattrick of superhits?

