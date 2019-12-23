One can definitely say that Siddhant Chaturvedi is one of the most promising newcomers of the year because of the noise he created with his performance in his debut film Gully Boy. Owing to his performance the actor is known for his on-screen character “MC Sher”.

Within a few months of his debut, the actor was roped in to lend his voice for the character of Chris Hemsworth for the Hindi version of Men In Black. Getting international resignation immediately after the release of the debut film is something really huge.

Fans trend ‘Siddhant Chaturvedi’ owing to his stellar debut year
Fans Still Can’t Get Over Siddhant Chaturvedi’s MC Sher From Gully Boy, Here’s The Proof

As we come to the end of 2019, we look back to the debutants of the year and Siddhant has made his mark owing to which the fans have been tweeting about it due to which the keyword “Siddhant Chaturvedi” started trending.

Below are the few tweets of the fans.

The actor has been on a winning spree in the awards functions throughout the year with the titles he has been honored for his debut. Siddhant has bagged the titles of “Breakthrough actor of the year”, “Fresh Face of the year”, “Most Promising Newcomer” and “New Comer of the year”.

The actor already has a fan base as his OTT Debut with Inside Edge was much appreciated and with Gully Boy it has been growing with leaps and bounds. Not just the first pick in the debutants category for the award function organizers but the actor has been the cover boy of the leading magazines.

2020, looks super bright for Siddhant with his upcoming projects. The actor will be seen romancing Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s next which is backed by Dharma productions and in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli which is backed by Yash Raj Films.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here