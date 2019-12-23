Deepika Padukone’s Depression Is Biting Her Again & It Happened Because Of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone has been very vocal about her battle with depression. And it won’t be unfair to say that the Ram Leela actress has played a pivotal role in breaking the taboo around discussing mental health issues in the country. And now, several years after successfully winning her battle against her depression, Deepika has revealed that it is back to haunt her!

Yes, you read that! Deepika Padukone has revealed that her depression has struck her again during filming Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak! The film that is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, has impacted the audiences ever since the first look was out! And now, speaking to acclaimed film critic Rajeev Masand, Deepika has revealed that she needed her counsellor on the sets of Chhapaak all the time.

Opening up about her experience of shooting for Chhapaak, Deepika has said, “I needed to have my counsellor on the sets of the movie with me. It came out of nowhere and I was also caught off-guard. I started feeling it coming on and I thought maybe I am just tired or it is the long hours. But then it got really bad and I started feeling claustrophobic. It was very tough for me emotionally. To think about those days and put myself emotionally through that…”

Deepika has revealed that the preparations for Chhapaak began as early as 2018. It was the same time that she was readying for her marriage with former beau and actor Ranveer Singh. The Bajirao Mastani actress further said, “Initially it was very technical and there were no emotions involved. As soon as we decided we are going to do this movie, we had to immediately start on prosthetics because I was getting married and would be unavailable. We had to go through a bunch of look tests. I was going through the motions but it became a reality when we did the final look test. That’s the day the face came on and I told Meghna that I feel just like myself. She said that is the movie,” Deepika said referencing Chhapaak’s dialogue ‘Unhone meri surat badli hai mera mann nahi’.”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak features Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The film is slated to release on the 10th January 2020.

