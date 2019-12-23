Arbaaz Khan Says Divorce With Malaika Arora Was Necessary; Reveals How Their Son Arhaan Khan Reacted

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got divorced in 2017 and ended their marriage of 19 years. Their divorce news shocked everyone, especially their admirers who used to see them as an ideal and lovable couple.

Presently, both Arbaaz and Malaika are happy in their personal lives. They share a cordial equation and spend time with their son, Arhaan Khan. During their divorce, many speculations were made as reasons for their separation.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Arbaaz Khan opened up about his divorce with Malaika Arora and shared why it was necessary to get separated. He told the portal, “When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible.”

So how was their son Arhaan reaction to their divorce news? Khan shared, “My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him.”

When the duo got separated, Arhaan’s custody was given to Malaika. About the same, Arbaaz said that he is always there for his son. He didn’t even fight for custody because their son is young and needs his mother. He added, “Now he is 17, he will soon be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be… he is a lovely boy.”

Arbaaz is apparently dating Italian model Georgia Andriani and Malaika, on the other hand, is in a happy relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!