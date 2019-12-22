SCOOP: Are Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Ignoring Each Other ‘Aaj Kal’?

While Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are in the headlines for their respective films, they are also garnering eyeballs for their alleged break up. After the rumours of them trying to avoid each other came out, it is now being said that the two ignored each other at a recent award function yet again and below are all the deets.

We all know how it started on Karan Johar’s chat show and escalated too quickly that the two were even cast Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal together. But now it happens to be that their relationship hit the rock bottom after the wrap of the film and things are not the same ever since.

Recently the red carpet at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice awards saw who’s who of Bollywood including Sara and Kartik. While everyone bonded at the function, it was seen that the alleged ex-lovebirds didn’t even bother looking at each other.

Talking about the same and giving some inside goss is a source to Pinkvilla. The source said, “Kartik and Sara did not even exchange greetings with each other and sat at a distance. They kept to themselves and made sure to not cross paths. The cold vibe between the two could be felt.”

There were also rumours that when Imtiaz recently wanted to do some patch work for their film and wanted the two to come together for shooting it, Kartik requested him to skip it. Later it was said that the rumours were false but who knows.

Aaj Kal starring the two is one of the most anticipated films and is set to release on February 14 next year.

