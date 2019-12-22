Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Shows A Jump Everywhere!

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Dabangg 3‘s business got affected by the protests going on in country against the CAB bill. A major chunk of around 25% business was cut in the first 2 days as it collected 50 crores approx. Now the film is set to take a jump on Sunday and the current advance booking for the day is the proof.

The film has shown an upward trend today and more people are coming out to watch the film in theatres compared to Friday and Saturday.

Have a look at how some of the major cities are performing:

Mumbai

Mumbai is similar to yesterday as there are 35-40% shows filling fast and housefull. But the lack of jump is more due to the technical issues. Many theatres are facing connectivity issue which means the loss will be fulfilled by spot bookings.

Delhi

Delhi has still shown some jump due to a similar technical issue between BMS and several theatrical properties. There are 40-45% shows filling fast or going housefull.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is trending similar to Delhi with 40-45% shows promising healthy occupancies. There’s a jump of around 10% compared to yesterday.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad is performing extremely well with 70-75% shows recording amazing footfalls. The occupancies are better compared to yesterday.

Chennai

Chennai is a little lower compared to Hyderabad but still very good with 70-75% shows promising healthy numbers.

Ahmedabad & Kolkata

Both cities are performing on the lower side. Ahmedabad is recording 20-25% good shows and Kolkata is a little better with 25-30% good shows.

Overall, Dabangg 3 may not hit a century at the Box Office in the first weekend, it still will manage a healthy weekend total despite all the protests. The weekend trending will tell the word of mouth this film has received.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!