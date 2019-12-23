Aamir Khan Has Taken A Break From The Shoot Of Laal Singh Chaddha & The Reason Is His Daughter Ira Khan

Bollywood perfectionist Aamir Khan who is busy with the shooting of his next titled Laal Singh Chaddha and is also trying to be a doting father to his daughter Ira Khan. The actor took a break from his shooting schedule and took off to Bengaluru to attend Ira’s play that she directed and below is all you need to know about the same.

It was recently that Ira made her debut as a director with a play Euripides’ Medea. Her troop performed their first act in Mumbai and received a lot of appreciation and love for the same.

While Ira was collecting all the praise, father Aamir was busy with the shooting of the film Punjab and could not make it to the performance. To compensate for the same he especially took off to Bengaluru where the next showcase is scheduled. Indeed an amazing father!

Meanwhile, Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been the headlines for the longest time. The film is a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood cult film Forrest Gump. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and South Superstar Vijay Sethupati.

There have been many pictures from the sets that have gone viral. The team recently shot a romantic song and the buzz about it also was trending. Directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni, Laal Singh Chaddha is set to release on Christmas 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!