Gangs Of Wasseypur Director Anurag Kashyap Says Cinema Was Created For The Crime Genre

Anurag Kashyap is one of the brilliant directors in Bollywood. He has given us some hard-hitting crime thrillers like Black Friday, Dev D, Ugly, Gangs Of Wasseypur 1 & 2, and Raman Raghav 2.0. Last year, he also gave the audience his first ever romantic directorial titled, Manmarziyaan.

However, Kashyap is very fond of the crime genre. At the age of 14, he was drawn towards the genre and used to read works of popular crime writers. It only helped his interest in crime genre grow.

In an interview with PTI, Anurag Kashyap said, “Cinema was created for the crime genre. All great cinema is the crime genre. Look at the list of top 100 films, the top 10 would be a crime. It’s a very cinematic genre.” He stated that sees crime genre as a fun genre and loves the small town pulpiness of it.

About bringing small town pulp in his own film Gangs Of Wasseypur, the filmmaker said, “I captured that by mistake. Andhadhun, Ek Chalees Ki Last Local, Delhi Belly were urban pulp, which nobody has done before. I’ve done village pulp with Gangs. The pulp, the fun, has been explored less.”

What do you think of Anurag Kashyap’s views on cinema? Which is your favorite film made by the director? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

