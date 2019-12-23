Vijay Deverakonda Honoured With A Prestigious Award By Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda who made his film debut with Telugu venture Nuvvila has come a long way in his career. With super hit films like Arjun Reddy, Mahanati, Geetha Govindam, NOTA along others, the actor has made a mark for himself in the Telugu film industry.

The dashing actor yesterday took to his Instagram account to share a picture with the honourable Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao.

The actor along with the picture wrote:

“Honoured. To share the stage with our honourable Chief Minister. To be called one of the Nava Nakshatralu – you should see the other 8 incredible people! 3 and a half years ago, a nobody, I made my debut with Pellichoopulu. The possibilities are endless. What else is possible? We’ll see this next year 😁 ‘TV9 Telugu Nava Nakshatra Sanmanam'”

Talking about the picture, one gets to see Vijay with long hair and bearded look posing for the picture all excited flashing his trademark smile.

The young actor was honoured with the award for his contribution to the world of cinema.

From film front, Vijay who was last seen on the big screen in Dear Comrade opposite Rashmika Mandanna is all busy these days filming the final portions of his romantic drama, World Famous Lover.

Talking about World Famous Lover, the actor in the film will be seen opposite form gorgeous actresses in the form of Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Raashi Khanna and Izabelle Leite.

World Famous Lover is been helmed by Kranthi Madhav. It is been bankrolled by KS Rama Rao under Creative Commercials Production company.

World Famous Lover will hit big screens on 14th February on the occasion of Valentine’s day.

