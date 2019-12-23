Jameela Jamil Remembers When She Was Convinced Being ‘Too Fat’ & Skipped Attending An Event To Avoid Fat-Shaming

Actress Jameela Jamil recently shared a 10-year-old picture, recalling her struggles with an eating disorder.

“This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn’t want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was ‘too fat’ and that I would be publicly fat-shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s,” she wrote on social media along with an image.

This was a sad day 10 years ago. I didn’t want to go to the event because I was convinced that I was “too fat” and that I would be publicly fat shamed the next day. I was so weak, I only managed to stay for 10 mins. Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild. I missed my teens/20s💔 pic.twitter.com/ZFaliTrPjp — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 20, 2019

In the photograph, she is posing in a form-fitting black dress and heels.

The actor’s tweet has garnered more than 28,000 likes and 1,200 retweets from fans thanking her for her candor. “Jameela, lately I’ve been feeling horrible about my body, and like my stomach is too big,” tweeted one person.

“I’ve considered starving myself. But it helps a lot thinking that you wouldn’t want me to do that, and that you advocate for body neutrality. Thank you.”

Jamil often speaks publicly about her experience with an eating disorder as a teenager and society’s impact on people’s relationship with food and their bodies, reports eonline.com.

In an additional tweet, Jamil said she sought eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy to overcome her condition.

Since then she has launched the body neutrality campaign, I Weigh.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!