MondayMotivation: Varun Dhawan’s Workout Video From His Street Dancer 3D Days Proves Hard Work Pays Off

Last week, Varun Dhawan unveiled the trailer of Street Dancer 3D in which he stars alongside Shraddha Kapoor. After ABCD 2, the duo is all set to win our hearts with their dancing skills. As the week has started, the actor is giving is major #MondayMotivation.

Varun took to his Instagram page to share a video in which he is working out at the gym from his days of shooting for SD 3D. His washboard abs are visible in the video which is a treat to his fans for sure. In his caption, the handsome actor mentioned how he worked hard for the film and his trainer didn’t let him eat sweets at all.

The October actor captioned the video, “#streetdancer 🍫workout. Everytime I think of eating something sweet my trainer makes me watch this video and I’m like …..The process to get here was extremely difficult since I wanted to bring my body fat down from 18percent to 8percent. I was dancing for 8 Hrs and then post that also training. I had cut off salt and sugar completely for 3 months and was on extremely low carbs. I still needed energy to do the crazy dance routines but eventually i had a great team and wanted to achieve this @prashantsixpack @rohanbodysculptor @remodsouza. I loved the journey more then the outcome. So this Christmas i might be eating some sweet 😜”.

Watch the video below:

The video is truly giving us #MondayMotivation. If Varun Dhawan successfully controlled his sweet tooth, you can do the same.

Coming to Street Dancer 3D, the film is helmed by Remo D’Souza and it also stars Nora Fatehi and PrabhuDheva.

