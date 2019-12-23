Chhapaak: A Writer Files Case Against Makers Of Deepika Padukone Starrer Accusing Them Of Stealing His Idea

Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of her next Chhapaak directed by Meghna Gulzar. While the actress is super busy promoting the film, the news today is not good, as a writer, Rakesh Bharti has moved to the Bombay High Court against the film. Rakesh claims that the original acid-attack- survivor drama was written by him and below is all you need to know about the same.

The petitioner Bharti has filed a suit according to which he had conceived the idea and had registered the same with the Indian Motion Picture Producer’s Association in February 2015. The film was then tentatively titled Black Day. He claimed that he has been working on the script for a long time and had approached many producers including Fox Star Studios who have bankrolled Chhapaak.

According to Pune Mirror, his plea reads, “However the project could not commence due to unavoidable circumstances. The plaintiff has narrated the idea to Fox Star Studios, which is the production house for Chhapaak.”

Bharati approached the producers over mail that went unanswered, so he moved to the court. In his plea, the writer has asked for writing credits for him and has asked the court to impose a ban on the release if he is not given any. He has also asked the court to appoint an expert to compare his and Chhapaak’s script.

Chhapaak starring Deepika and Vikrant Massey in the lead is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film is set to hit the big screen on January 10, 2020.

