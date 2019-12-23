Diljit Dosanjh On Exiting Yami Gautam Starrer: “There Was Nothing Like Reconsidering My Decision”

Diljit Dosanjh made a smashing debut in Bollywood with Udta Punjab alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. And now, the actor gears up the release of his next outing, Good Newwz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani.

While Diljit was loved for his charm, unusual cuteness and of course his acting chops, the Punjabi singer-actor did have his fair share of flops in the journey from Udta Punjab to Good Newwz. And it was in this journey that they were reports of Diljit being a part of a Ramesh Taurani film alongside Yami Gautam, which he abruptly backed out off. While the industry grapevine was abuzz with speculation of the fact that the disaster of Arjun Patiala had made Diljit question and re-strategize his career, the man has now finally spilt the beans on what went wrong.

In his latest interview with Spotboye, Diljit has been quoted saying, “There was nothing like reconsidering my decision because my earlier films didn’t work. I wasn’t brooding or getting depressed about it. I don’t know talks of me leaving the film because of these reasons started going around.”

Produced by Ramesh Tauri, the film was being directed by Haroon, Aziz Mirza’s son.

Diljit further clarified his stand by stating, “I didn’t like the script as much. Also, they didn’t have a script to start with. The copy of a proper script came to me very late, almost near the days we were supposed to begin the shoot.” Further adding that he can’t rush into a character by reading the script at the last minute, Diljit said, “I still gave it a shot and read the script but was not convinced enough. That’s why I informed the producers about my decision and told them I would rather not do it than give it my half-heart effort. They also understood my point and we parted on an amicable note.”

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz has a humorous twist to the otherwise sensitive subject of IVF. The film features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles. Good Newwz is slated for a release on the 27th December 2019.

