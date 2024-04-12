News Wrap Apr 12, 2024: Tillu Square's 2nd Week Collection, Kamal Sadanah's Traumatic Family Loss

Catch up on the latest entertainment news – Bollywood buzz, box office highs and lows, and heartwarming moments from your favourite stars! Playful moments (Thalapathy Vijay’s scooter rides, Hashmi-Sherawat reunion) mixed with industry truths (Fatehi on marriages) and box office woes (Devgn’s “Maidaan”). Highs include “Pushpa 2” rights sale and Vikrant Massey’s record-breaking run. Off-screen, Kamal Sadanah opens up about a loss, while a fraud case emerges linked to Akshay Kumar. Heartwarming moments from Mira Rajput and strong run for “Tillu Square”.

1. Thalapathy Vijay Takes A Break On A Kick Scooter While Filming “GOAT” In Russia

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay is keeping things lighthearted on the set of his highly-anticipated film GOAT: The Greatest of All Time. While filming in Russia, a video emerged showing Vijay casually cruising down a street on a kick scooter. Currently shooting abroad, it seems Vijay is finding ways to have fun in between takes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya (@aishwaryakalpathi)

Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat, once known for their on-screen heat and hit movies, had a reported falling out during the filming of “Murder” two decades ago. But fans can rejoice! The former co-stars were recently spotted burying the hatchet at an event in Mumbai. The reunion, which happened at film producer Anand Pandit’s daughter’s wedding reception, has sparked excitement online. Many fans of the iconic duo, who delivered sizzling chemistry in their films, are thrilled to see them reconnect after 20 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

In a candid interview with Ranveer Allahabadia on The Ranveer Show, Nora Fatehi, a judge on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10, shed light on a less glamorous side of Bollywood. She spoke about instances where marriages seem driven by career advancement rather than romance. “I’ve witnessed it firsthand,” Fatehi revealed. “Marriages for clout. People using spouses to climb social circles, for money, to stay relevant.”

She referenced a hypothetical scenario: “‘We need to get married so I can ride her success for the next few years.’ People can be that calculated. It’s predatory, wouldn’t you say?” Read more here

The Hindi rights to the upcoming Telugu movie Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, have been sold for a whopping Rs 300 crore, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle. This is a record-breaking price for a Telugu film and surpasses anything achieved by Allu Arjun’s rivals. The high price is due to the success of the Hindi-dubbed version of the first movie, Pushpa: The Rise. Distributors are expecting Pushpa 2 to be even more popular. Read more here

Ajay Devgn’s latest film, Maidaan, has opened below expectations despite receiving positive reviews. This follows a similar underwhelming performance for his 2022 Eid release, Runway 34. While Maidaan boasts critical acclaim, it couldn’t translate to strong ticket sales on opening day, unlike other major Bollywood releases of 2024 (list included below).

Top Openers of Bollywood in 2024 (as of April 12th):

Fighter – 24.60 crores

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores

Shaitaan – 15.21 crores

Crew – 10.21 crores

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores

Article 370 – 6.12 crores

Maidaan – 4.75 crores

Yodha – 4.25 crores

Crakk – 4.11 crores

Merry Christmas – 2.30 crores

Read more about Maidaan’s Day 1 report here

6. Birthday Horror! Bekhudi Actor Kamal Sadanah Survives Family Murder-Suicide

Veteran actor Kamal Sadanah, known for films like “Bekhudi” and “Baali Umar Ko Salaam,” recently opened up about a harrowing family tragedy. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he shared the story of how his father, Brij Sadanah, tragically killed his mother, Sayeeda Khan, and sister, Namrata, before taking his own life.

The incident, which occurred on Sadanah’s birthday (October 21st), left him deeply shaken. He revealed that he was also shot during the altercation but miraculously survived with no lasting physical injuries. Despite the initial shock, he bravely rushed his bleeding mother and sister to the hospital, unaware of his own wound. Sadanah confirmed that his father was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape Of Good Films, recently became entangled in a case involving fraudulent activity. A man posing as an employee attempted to scam a social media influencer by offering her a role in a fictitious movie related to the Nirbhaya case. Thanks to the influencer’s quick thinking, the scam was thwarted, and the suspect, identified as Prince Kumar Sinha, was apprehended by Mumbai Police. Claiming affiliation with Cape Of Good Films, Sinha approached the influencer with a job offer, but suspicions arose during their initial meeting, prompting her to contact the police. Investigations revealed Sinha’s deceit, leading to his arrest. The incident underscores the prevalence of such scams and the need for vigilance. Read more here

8. Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail Scripts Box Office History With Unprecedented 25-Week Run

Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail is celebrating a historic run! The crowd-pleaser has become the first film in 23 years to complete a successful 25-week stint in theatres, solidifying its status as a cinematic triumph. The film’s heartwarming story and powerful performances have resonated with audiences, making it a box office sensation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

9. Family Fun! Mira Rajput Shares Cute Video of Shahid Kapoor’s Timer Prank

In a sweet social media post, Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a heartwarming video. The clip captures a fun moment during a family get-together with Shahid, his parents (actors Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak), and other relatives. The video shows Shahid setting up a family photo with a timer. Everyone gathers in close for the picture. But there’s a twist! Shahid pulls a prank, revealing it’s actually a video. The unexpected turn of events leaves the entire family in a fit of laughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

10. Tillu Square Box Office Collection Day 14 Worldwide

Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s film continues its strong run! The movie crossed the 66 crore mark at the box office after its second week, adding another 17.05 crore domestically. But the real story is overseas, where it raked in a massive 27.5 crore!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Aavesham Box Office Collection Day 1: Fahadh Faasil Takes 3rd Highest Opening; Overseas Total Nearly Double India Numbers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News