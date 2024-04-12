Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy Aavesham stormed out of the gates on its opening day, showcasing impressive numbers across all sectors. Read more to learn about the film’s Day 1 box office collections.

Aavesham secured a strong domestic net collection of 3.65 crore, with a gross India total reaching 4.2 crore. Adding to the positive signs, the film enjoyed a fantastic occupancy rate in Kerala, averaging a stellar 73.57% throughout the day. This audience enthusiasm was evident throughout, with morning shows kicking things off at a healthy 62.97%, followed by a steady rise in attendance. By evening and night, occupancy figures soared to a staggering 78.85% and 78.78%, respectively, indicating a film that’s truly captivating viewers.

With a 3.65 crore opening, Aavesham now stands as the 3rd biggest opener of the year in Mollywood, after Aadujeevitham (7.50 crore) and Malaikottai Vaaliban 5.70 crore. Here’s the list of the Top 6 Opening Day Collections of Mollywood films – 2024

1) Aadujeevitham: 7.50 Cr

2) Malaikottai Vaaliban: 5.70 Cr

3) Aavesham: 3.65 Cr

4) Manjummel Boys: 3.40 Cr

5) Bramayugam: 3.10 Cr

6) Abraham Ozler: 2.85 Cr

But the real story lies in the overseas market, where Aavesham raked in a whopping 5.8 crore, nearly double its domestic haul. This translates to a worldwide gross collection of a remarkable 10 crore on its first day.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan and produced by a powerhouse trio of Anwar Rasheed Entertainments, Fahadh Faasil & Friends, Aavesham boasts a strong cast, featuring Fahadh Faasil alongside Ashish Vidyarthi, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Sajin Gopu. The film’s impressive box office showing is a testament to this collaborative effort, with Fahadh’s star power undoubtedly a major draw for audiences.

While it’s still in the early days, Aavesham has delivered a resounding opening, exceeding expectations and setting the stage for a potentially phenomenal box office run. The robust overseas collections are a particularly encouraging sign, highlighting the film’s global appeal. With strong audience engagement and positive word-of-mouth likely to follow, Aavesham appears poised to continue its impressive trajectory in the coming days.

