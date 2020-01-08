Ishaan Khatter Gets An Entry Into Shahid Kapoor’s House Only After Doing THIS!

Ishaan Khatter has often been seen hopping and skipping around! And staying true to his image, the actor has recently revealed that he has to do a headstand before he gets to enter his actor brother, Shahid Kapoor’s house! Funny isn’t it?

Well, in his recent appearance on Neha Dhupia’s much-loved podcast, Jio Savan Presents No Filter Neha, the Dhadak actor revealed that there is a certain protocol that he has to follow before he enters Shahid’s house to play with his niece and nephew, Zain and Misha. “I have learned the protocol to engage with my niece and nephew. First, you remove your shoes where they should be and then you go into the house real quiet like, usually you got to do a handstand. That’s how it works in that house.”

Ishaan also spoke about his opinion on Shahid’s much controversial, Kabir Singh. While the film was touted as a misogynist by many, Ishaan said that the film was more of a cautionary tale. The Dhadak actor also said that Kabir Singh did greatly impact his mental state. “I loved him and I hated him. I was compelled to know more about his story. I saw the character as a very flawed guy. I saw the character, not as an example of somebody to learn from or live your life like. But I saw the character as somebody who is going through ups and downs, most of the downs created by himself and his own actions. It was more of a cautionary tale for me. This guy through his choices had led himself on a path of self-destruction. It (the climax of the film) was a director’s choice. It could have ended very differently. It could have ended in a very tragic way like Devdas. He chose hope over a tragedy.”

Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is Shahid Kapoor’s biggest opening so far and also his highest solo grossing film. The film featured Kiara Advani as the female lead of the film.

