Allu Arjun Sends His Best Wishes To Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu & Kalyan Ram For Their Sankranthi Releases

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun happens to be all busy these days following the promotions of his upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The ‘Stylish Star’ at the musical concert of his film which took place in Hyderabad on Monday had all praises for Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth.

The actor post musical event, while addressing the audience there said, “I have always admired megastar Chiranjeevi and have always been his big fan. After Chiranjeevi, if you ask me whom I admire the most, then let me tell you all that its Rajinikanth. He has always been my role model. I have immense respect for Rajinikanth, and A R Murugadoss happens to be one of my favourite filmmakers. I would like to wish them both all the best for their Sankranthi release Darbar.”‘

The Telugu actor also wished Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu for his film Sarileru Neekevvaru, and actor Kalyan Ram for his film Entha Manchivaadavuraa.

Allu Arjun said, “A day prior to my release Saarileru Neekevvaru will be releasing in theatres. I wish the entire cast, crew, the directors, producers and Mahesh Babu all the very best for their film. I would also like to lend my wishes to my personal favourite Kalyan Ram for his Sankranthi release Entha Manchivaadavuraa.”

Talking about Allu Arjun’s Sankranthi release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film has Pooja Hegde as the film’s leading lady. The film helmed by Trivikram Srinivas also has Tabu, Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth along with others in key roles.

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo will hit big screens on 12th January in Telugu and Malaya lam languages.

