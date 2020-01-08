Laal Singh Chaddha: Amid The Shoot, Aamir Khan Poses With Kids In Himachal Pradesh, See PICS

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has been the talk of the town ever since the actor announced the film on his birthday last year. And though the actor is a social media recluse, he is often spotted for the looks of his films with the pictures going viral across social media sites. And in a similar turn of events, Aamir’s latest pictures from his shoot schedule in Himachal Pradesh have sent the netizens in a frenzy.

Aamir is seen in full costumes of the film. In one of the pictures, Aamir is seen hugging and posing with a bunch of kids while a woman takes a selfie. Aamir is seen sporting a thick beard, long salt-and-pepper hair and a grey beanie. He is also wearing a thick green jacket, perhaps to brave the brutal January cold.

More pictures show him greeting his fans with folded hands. Someone placed a Himachali cap on him and also a garland of rudraksha around his neck. Check out the pictures:





For the unversed, the excitement around this film is high as this is Aamir’s first outing after the disastrous, Thugs Of Hindostan. Laal Singh Chaddha is the official adaptation of Tom Hank’s ‘The Forrest Gump’. The classic 1994 Hollywood Oscar winner was a comedy-drama.

Laal Singh Chaddha will also feature Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on the 25th of December 2020. The comedy-drama film is directed by Advait Chandan and bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions along with Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

