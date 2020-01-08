KGF 2: Yash Treats Fans With Second Poster On Birthday, All Geared Up For The GRAND Fight

Post garnering phenomenal response for the first poster, director Prashanth Neel this morning unveiled the second poster from the much-awaited KGF 2 on the occasion of the film’s lead actor Yash’s 34th birthday.

The filmmaker along with the poster had a sweet birthday wish that read: “Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday #RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash”

Wishing our Rocky @thenameisyash a very Happy Birthday 🍾#RockyBecomesABrand All of you have a great and safe birthday celebrations with our Rocking Star Yash⭐#KGFChapter2 #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/C8ufkcJfKu — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 7, 2020

Talking about the poster, the Sandalwood superstar in the brand new poster of KGF 2 looks complete badass with rage-filled eyes and a hammer in his hand, all set for a fight.

The film helmed by Prashanth Neel is one of the biggest and much-awaited releases of the year. The shooting of the film is on the verge of its completion. The KGF 2 team is currently wrapping up the finals portions of the actioner at Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. The film is expected to wrap by mid this month.

KGF2 is a sequel to 2018 released KGF: Chapter 1 which was released in 2018.

KGF: Chapter 2 has Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon and the gorgeous Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty as its leading ladies.

The film has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist.

The Yash starrer KGF 2 will hit big screens in Monsoon 2020 in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

