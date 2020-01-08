ISupportDeepika Dominates #BoycottChhapaak As Twitterati Hail Deepika Padukone’s Big Step

Deepika Padukone took the big step yesterday when she joined the protests of JNU violence yesterday in Delhi. While a certain section is hailing her with the hashtag #ISupportDeepika for taking the big risk just days before the release of Chhapaak, there’s another side which is criticizing the actress’ stance and trending #BoycottChhapaak all over Twitter.

It all began when 3 days ago, certain numbers of masked mobs entered the JNU university and thrashed the students and teachers inside the campus. Ever since various celebrities like Swara Bhasker, Sayani Gupta, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chaddha amongst others took to Twitter to support the victims and condemned the action. While major A-listers remained silent, Deepika Padukone finally made the big move and joined the protestors at the JNU campus.

Pictures and videos of the same are storming the internet ever since last evening, and Twitter has been divided into two sides. #BoycottChhapaak has been trending with users sharing screenshots of blocking Deepika on Twitter to cancelling their booked tickets of Chhapaak. The hashtag has witnessed as many as 275K tweets.

On the other hand, #ISupportDeepika has dominated Twitter with whopping 375K tweets being registered under the supporting hashtags. Celebrities including co-star Vikrant Massey, Sayani Gupta, Tahira Kashyap, amongst others have supported the actress for her stance.

Meanwhile, when Deepika Padukone arrived at JNU protests, people hoped she would say something but that wasn’t the case. She just stood in silence with the crowd & expressed her unity with them. She stood with the students who were attacked which came across as a bold statement by the actress. Joining her was president of the students’ union Aishe Ghosh. Kanhaiya Kumar, who has been a former student leader, was also seen with the rally.

