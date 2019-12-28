Saif Ali Khan is all set to have an interesting 2020 with his two films Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior & Jawaani Jaaneman set to release in the first 2 months only.

Today, making to our exclusive ‘How’s The Hype?’ section is Jawaani Jaaneman. The netizens rate the buzz for posters, songs, teaser and trailers of the movie, so it will be interesting to look out for Jawaani Jaaneman’s reception amongst the audience.

The teaser of Jawaani Jaanemann was released on the internet recently and it looks promising.

Jackky Bhagnani who is the producer shared the teaser on Twitter and wrote, “Setting the vibe of 2020 #JawaaniJaaneman, teaser out now! See you in cinemas on 31st January 2020.”

Saif plays the role of a carefree, fun-loving person who loves to party and have fun with girls. Tagged as the “man who never grew up”, Saif is made fun of for not getting settled in life as well.

Apart from Saif Ali Khan, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu & Alaia Furniturewala.

While the interesting teaser sets the stage for the upcoming trailer of the film, let us know what do you think about it.

