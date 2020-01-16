Jawaani Jaaneman Actress Alaya F On Nepotism Debate: “Even In Our Struggle, We Are Privileged”

Actress Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in Jawaani Jaaneman. The young actress has impressed everyone but has also bought the nepotism debate to her kitty. The debuting actress has now spoken up about the same. And in her stand, she accepts that she has the privilege and here is what she has to say.

Alaya when asked about the nepotism debate in an interview with tabloid Mumbai Mirror, said, “We need to realize that even in our struggle, we are privileged. If we got rejected in 10 auditions, someone else has got the thumbs down 100 times. Their struggle is greater than ours. But just because I’m privileged, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to do what I love and work hard at it.”

Alaya has been in the news since it was announced that she will be a part of the project. Talking about being careful, she says that she is taking inspiration from her contemporaries.

She said, “Sara, Ananya (Panday), Tara (Sutaria), Janhvi (Kapoor), among others, are all extremely talented in different ways and together we’ve so much to offer. I respect everyone and have watched all their interviews several times to learn from their mistakes and make a note of their good points. I’ve also learned to see them in the limelight.”

Talking about her aspirations, the actress confessed that she wants to work with Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan.

Alaya plays Saif and Tabu’s daughter in Jawaani Jaaneman. The film directed by Nitin Kakkar and presented by Luv Ranjan is set to hit the big screens on January 31, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!